CHICAGO — The Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks — and lost their prized newcomer.
Jason Spezza broke a tie on a 5-on-3 power play midway through the third period and Dallas beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Sunday after blowing a three-goal lead.
The victory was overshadowed by the loss of Mats Zuccarello with what he thought was a broken right arm in his first game with Dallas. Acquired from the New York Rangers on Saturday, Zuccarello had a goal and assist, but left after two periods and is expected to be sidelined at least four weeks.
"I blocked a shot and it hit me the wrong way," said Zuccarello, whose arm was in a soft cast with a splint. "It's unfortunate.I kind of knew it right away, not that it was broken, but something was wrong."
Zuccarello said he'd have the arm evaluated Monday or Tuesday.
On the winner, Spezza took Alexander Radulov's feed across the crease and tapped the puck past goalie Cam Ward. Radulov and Radek Faksa also scored and Anton Khudobin made 44 saves for the Stars, who pulled two points ahead of idle Colorado and into the first Western Conference wild card.
Dallas forward Jamie Benn suffered an upper-body injury during the first shift of the game and didn't return. He's out day-to-day.
"It's an incredibly gritty win for us, one that we needed, on a really tough back-to-back," Spezza said. "With the bodies going down throughout the game, I thought we responded well."
Despite being outshot 47-29 as the Blackhawks came on late, the Stars prevailed after a listless 3-0 loss at home to Carolina on Saturday.
"It's inspiring," coach Jim Montgomery said. "To watch those players as a team, as a group, overcome the adversity we had to overcome."
Chicago star Patrick Kane was held off the scoresheet, ending his points streak at 20 games, even though he was visible in creating chances.
"He was involved," coach Jeremy Colliton said. "It just didn't go in for him or the guys he was playing with."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.