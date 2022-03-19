Spending spree? After trading star wideout Davante Adams to Raiders, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst suddenly has salary-cap space to spend

GREEN BAY — If there is any conceivable silver lining to trading away one of the Green Bay Packers’ greatest players in their storied history — which is precisely what general manager Brian Gutekunst called wide receiver Davante Adams in Friday afternoon’s official announcement of the colossal trade that went down less than 24 hours earlier — it’s that the move frees up more than $20 million in much-needed salary-cap space for Gutekunst to work on roster-building.

Of course, there’s also now a gaping hole atop the wide receiver depth chart, and some of that spending money might have to be allocated to finding a nominal replacement for Adams, so that’s less than ideal.

Nevertheless, with Adams now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, having been dealt on Thursday night for the Raiders’ first-round pick (No. 22 overall) and second-round pick (No. 53 overall) in next month’s NFL Draft, Gutekunst can now get to work on keeping some of his own free agents or adding selectively from the outside market.

But first, the Packers had to officially bid farewell to a wideout who is coming off back-to-back first-team All-Pro seasons and who, since the start of the 2016 season, has caught more passes (581) for more yards (7,192) and more touchdowns (69) than any other wide receiver in the league.

“It's never easy moving on from a player and person the caliber of Davante Adams,” Gutekunst said in a statement released by the team’s public-relations department — although Gutekunst may speak with reporters sometime next week. “We have so much respect for all that Davante gave on and off the field during his eight seasons in Green Bay as he was integral to all that we've accomplished.

“He is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in the storied history of the Packers and we look forward to him being enshrined into the Packers Hall of Fame one day. We wish nothing but the best for Davante, his wife Devanne and the rest of their family moving forward.”

The Packers, meanwhile, will move forward and attempt to wisely use the roughly $22 million in salary-cap space they had at close of business Friday afternoon. Presumably, the Packers chose to trade Adams when they did — rather than waiting for the Raiders to sign him to an offer sheet and receive two first-round picks (in 2022 and 2023) as compensation when they chose not to match Las Vegas’ offer — so they would free up the cap space immediately instead of biding their time until later this offseason.

That spending figures to start with cornerback Rasul Douglas, whom the Packers had been trying to keep in the fold before the free-agency period began on Wednesday but didn’t have the necessary cap space to do so.

Now that they have more flexibility, the Packers re-engaged in talks with Douglas’ representatives, and ESPN reported that Douglas is now expected to return to the team that plucked him off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad in early October after All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander went down with a major shoulder injury.

Douglas, who led the Packers with five interceptions (including two that he returned for touchdowns) after bouncing around to five other teams before joining the Packers, had said following the season that he wanted to return and didn’t need to break the bank to do so.

“I built a family here,” Douglas said following the team’s season-ending playoff loss to the 49ers. “I’ve still got some unfinished business, I feel like, to handle. Of course, I want to be here. But I don’t think that’s all my decision to make.”

Meanwhile, after watching wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling hit the open market while they were working on the Adams trade with the Raiders, the Packers can now afford to bring back their downfield deep threat if they so choose. And given the team’s wide receiver depth chart, bringing back a player with three years of experience in coach Matt LaFleur’s offensive system and four years invested with quarterback Aaron Rodgers would make sense, even if Valdes-Scantling’s repertoire still hasn’t advanced to the point of being a complete receiver.

The 27-year-old Valdes-Scantling, who led the NFL in yards-per-catch in 2020 with a 20.9-yard average, is coming off a down season in which he missed six games and parts of two others with injuries. He finished the season with 26 receptions on 55 targets for 430 yards and three touchdowns, although the Packers will need more reinforcements at receiver beyond MVS.

Valdes-Scantling’s best game of the 2021 season came on Dec. 19 at Baltimore, when the Ravens devoted two defenders to Adams on virtually every snap in a 31-30 Packers victory. In that game, Valdes-Scantling caught five of the seven passes Rodgers threw his way for 98 yards, including a 31-yard gain and an 11-yard touchdown that allowed Rodgers to tie Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre for most career touchdown passes in franchise history at 442 before Valdes-Scantling landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list two days later.

“I'm very, very proud of him,” Rodgers said after that game. “He's been battling. And confidence-wise, we wanted to get him feeling confident again. (He had a) nice catch on an underthrown ball in the first half and then he had some really important catches. … That's the Marquez that we all know and love. Happy we got him going. That was important, and that's what we're going to need.”

Extra points

The Packers officially announced the signing of punter Pat O’Donnell, whose addition was buried under the tidal wave of attention the Adams trade garnered. The 32-year-old O’Donnell replaces Corey Bojorquez, who isn’t being re-signed even though his numbers last season (a franchise-record 46.5 gross yards and 40.0 net yards per punt) were better than O’Donnell’s were with the Chicago Bears (46.2, 38.5). … Meanwhile, the Bears announced the signing of ex-Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who took a one-year deal from the Packers’ NFC North rivals and will be reunited with Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, a former Packers assistant. … Speaking of ex-Packers in Chicago, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick was introduced by the Bears Friday, after signing a two-year, $8 million deal with them earlier in the week. Saying he's "fired up to be a Bear," Patrick said of joining the Packers’ longtime rivals, “This opportunity is once in a lifetime. To go from one historic franchise to the historic franchise, it's Chicago. It speaks for itself. That was too good to pass up."

Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0