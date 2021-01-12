Spend an evening around the campfire with friends

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, will host a winter campfire event event from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.
Friends can circle their personal warming campfire and enjoy a winter evening outdoors.
A food truck will be on site and limited indoor space is also available. Cross-country skis and snowshoes are available to rent prior to the campfires.
The cost is $40 per campfire. Reservations are required by calling 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.
