Spend an evening around a campfire under the full Moon

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering a Full Moon Campfire event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday or Saturday, Feb. 26-27.
Groups can spend an evening aside a winter campfire under the full Moon. Participants may bring their own beverages, snacks, dinner and blankets. Restrooms will be open.
Skis and snowshoes are available for rent before gathering at a fire. Rentals must be returned by 5 p.m. and are available on a first-come basis.
The cost is $50 per campfire. Reservations are required by sending email to info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org with number of people in the group and a phone number.
Proceeds benefit River Bend Nature Center programs and trails.
