Spectrum to open invitational show Jan. 15

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, a cooperative gallery located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, is featuring 32 artists in "The January Fine Arts Invitational Show." It opens from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, and continues through Feb. 6.
A variety of media is represented including drawings, paintings, printmaking, traditional darkroom photography, digital photography, fiber arts, ceramics, wood and mixed media. Artists in the show are Christine Bohn, Paul Brnak, Jill Castillo, Kathleen Gehr, Mark M Giese, Irene Hassler, Greg Helding, Katrina Hjelmgren, Mark Janiuk, Tonya Kerkman, Jeff Logic, Mary Ann Logic, Karl Luchterhand, Craig Matheus, Billie Morrow, Sophia Olsen, Carol Pardowsky, Betty Patzke, Tarah Patzke, Missy Isley Poltrack, Marlene Salley, Lewis Schultz, Pilar Simon, Sonja Sinclair, Scott Skogstad, Jeanne Smiley, Pamela Smiley, Harold Solberg, Brenda Stroud, Jo Thul, Kathi Wilson and Denise Zingg. Many of these works are for sale.
Spectrum Gallery hours are 11 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by serendipity or appointment; call 262-634-4345.
