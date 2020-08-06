Spectrum show inspired by Great Lakes

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., presents“(What A) Great Lake!,” an exhibit featuring artwork inspired by the Great Lakes in a variety of media including drawing, watercolor, acrylic, ceramics and photography.
The exhibit opens with a reception from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, with refreshments and safety protocols in place. Masks and social distancing are required. The exhibit continues until Aug. 30.
Artists included in the show are Bill Girdzius, Katrina Hjelmgren, Billie Morrow, Tom Simonson, Sonja Sinclair, Jo Thul and Denise Zingg. Many of these works will be for sale. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; as well as by appointment and serendipity.
