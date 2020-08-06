You have permission to edit this article.
Spectrum show inspired by Great Lakes
Spectrum show inspired by Great Lakes

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Tom Simonson photo

"Lake View," a digital photography by Tom Simonson.

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., presents“(What A) Great Lake!,” an exhibit featuring artwork inspired by the Great Lakes in a variety of media including drawing, watercolor, acrylic, ceramics and photography.

The exhibit opens with a reception from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, with refreshments and safety protocols in place. Masks and social distancing are required. The exhibit continues until Aug. 30.

Artists included in the show are Bill Girdzius, Katrina Hjelmgren, Billie Morrow, Tom Simonson, Sonja Sinclair, Jo Thul and Denise Zingg. Many of these works will be for sale. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; as well as by appointment and serendipity.

