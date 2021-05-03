 Skip to main content
Spectrum show highlights black and white media
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Jeff Logic scratchboard art piece

A scratchboard art piece by Jeff Logic is part of “The Black and White (and shades of gray) Invitational Show” at Spectrum Gallery.

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, announces the exhibition of “The Black and White (and shades of gray) Invitational Show” beginning on Saturday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show runs through June 6.

A variety of media is represented including drawing, scratchboard, painting, linocut, photography, ceramics and mixed media from these local, regional and out-of-state artists: Sue Bock, Greg Colandrea, Bill Girdzius, Mark M. Geise, Ann Henkes, James A. Kipfer, Jeff Logic, Mary Ann Logic, Billie Morrow, William Parker, Lance Raichert, Marlene Salley, Lewis Schultz, Tom Simonson, Sonja Sinclair, Jo Thul, Gail Willert, Claire Zietsma and Denise Zingg. Many of the works are for sale.

Spectrum Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment; call 262-634-4345.

