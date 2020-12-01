 Skip to main content
Spectrum show combines art and poetry
Spectrum show combines art and poetry

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Bill Girdzius artwork

Bill Girdzius created this artwork based on the poem, "Pensando," by Carol Lee Saffioti Hughes.

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 610 Caron Butler Drive, invites the public to experience “Art + Poetry = ARTERY 2020,” a collaborative fine arts show featuring visual artwork from Spectrum Gallery artists with poetry created by the Root River Poets and the Racine and Kenosha Poet Laureate Group.

This annual event, which has been exhibited at Spectrum for approximately 20 years, celebrates the interweaving of poetry and visual arts. This year’s poets include Sandy Christensen, Joe Engel, Debra Hall, Stephen Kalmar II, Trevor Lewis, Jean Preston, Carol Lee Saffioti Hughes, Luann Underwood, Tim Underwood, George Waldrop, Rachel Elizabeth Wiedower and Darin Zimpel.

The poets submitted their work to the visual artists to interpret and Bill Girdzius, Katrina Hjelmgren, Billie Morrow, Sonja Sinclair, Tom Simonson, Jo Thul and Denise Zingg created drawings, paintings, photographs and installations. Many of these creative artworks are for sale.

Spectrum Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There is no admission fee. Social distancing will be followed and face masks are required.

