Spectrum show collaborates art and poetry

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, invites the public to “Art + Poetry = ARTERY 2021,” a collaborative fine arts show that is presented in a “beat-era coffee house” atmosphere. It takes place Friday, Dec. 10, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and poetry readings beginning at 7 p.m. in the Lake Room.

Visitors will be able to view the artwork created by several Spectrum Gallery artists including Bill Girdzius, Katrina Hjelmgren, Mark Janiuk, Marilyn Kemp, Billie Morrow, Sophia Olson, Sonja Sinclair, Jo Thul and Denise Zingg. Their visual artwork inspired poetry by The Root River Poets. Debra Hall, Joe Engel, Stephen Kalmar II, Susan Larkin, Trevor Lewis, Jean Preston, Nick Ramsey, Alex Reilly, Carol Lee Saffioti-Hughes, LuAnn Underwood and Darin Zimpel and are next to the corresponding artworks on the newsprint-covered walls. Many of the poets are past and present poet laureates of Racine and Kenosha.

The public is also invited to create drawings or poetry next to the artworks that inspire them. There will be an open mic following the ARTERY readings where people can read their poetry.

There is no admission fee; donations are accepted. The exhibit (with many of the artworks for sale) runs through January.

Spectrum Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and by serendipity or appointment. A nonprofit organization, Spectrum is dedicated to helping artists by providing an alternative, non-judgmental gallery and empowers artists to choose their own work for exhibition. For more information on this and other exhibits, events and classes, call 262-634-4345 or go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.

