Spectrum Gallery to open new show Sept. 4

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 610 Caron Butler Drive, invites the public to the opening reception from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, for its "Fine Arts Invitational Show."
The show features works in drawing, painting, collage, photography, ceramics, glass, quilting, original books, mixed media and wood. Artists include Sue Bock, Mark Giese, Bill Girdzius, Carol Hansen, Greg Helding, Katrina Hjelmgren, Missy Isely-Poltrock, Jerry Jarvinen, Craig Matheus, Billie Morrow, Rick Peck, Jenny Petricek, Timothy Petricek, Barbara Pettibone, Rachel S. Riley, Marlene Salley, Lewis Schultz, Phil Schultz, Tom Simonson, Sonja Sinclair, Harold Solberg, Jo Thul, Catherine Vervisch, Charles Willis, Kelly Witte and Denise Zingg.
Many of the exhibited artworks are for sale. There is no admission fee. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment; call 262-634-4345.
