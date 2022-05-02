Spectrum Gallery to host new show

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 610 Caron Butler Drive, announces the exhibition of “The Black and White (and shades of gray) Invitational Show” with a public opening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7.

A wide variety of media is represented including pen and ink, pencil, ball point pen, pastel, scratchboard, lino-cut, oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolor, traditional darkroom photography, digital photography, ceramics and mixed media from the following local and regional artists: Eileen Black, Paul Brnak, Jill Castillo, Sophie Cheala, Fred Dacquisto, Patricia Fallon, Mark Giese, Alex Greiveldinger, Tara Hay, Greg Helding, Anne Henkes, Katrina Hjelmgren, Melissa Hoffman, Robert Jordan, Jeff Logic, Mary Ann Logic, Craig Matheus, Sophia Olsen, Carol Pardowsky, Lewis Schultz, Sonja Sinclair, Scott Skogstad, Jo Thul, Kathi Wilson, Claire Zietsma and Denise Zingg

Many of these works are also for sale. The show runs through June 5, with hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment or by serendipity. Go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0