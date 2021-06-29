Spectrum Gallery to host Krazines exhibit

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, 600 Caron Butler Drive, will host an art exhibition July 3-25 by the Krazines (Kenosha/Racine Area Zines), an art-making and creative-writing group. Visual artwork by 18 artists working in mediums of acrylic, collage, linocut prints, colored pencil, silkscreen, polymer clay, pastel, ink and digital photography will be featured.

The public is invited to attend a free opening reception from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 2, when many of the artists will be present.

The Krazines formed in early 2016 by hosting monthly art-making meetups and publishing work by its contributors. They have also offered urban and rural sketching adventures, field trips and have assembled at many Racine and Kenosha locations to draw, paint and enter into creative conversations. Their monthly publication, Moss Piglet, features art and writing not only by area authors and artists but by creatives from across the United States and into Europe. John Bloner Jr., the Winter/Spring 2021 ArtRoot Racine writer-in-residence, serves as the publication's editor and publisher.