Spectrum Gallery to host anniversary show

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, invites the public to a celebration of “The Anniversary Show” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19, in the Lake Room.

This show, on display through May 1, represents 27 years of providing artistic freedom in the Racine area. Spectrum Gallery is a non-profit cooperative gallery that's been in existence since 1995. It encourages artists to select their own work for display.

A variety of artwork will be on display including drawing, painting, photography, pottery, sculpture and mixed media. Many of the artists will be in attendance and most artworks are also for sale.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by serendipity and appointment; call 262-634-4345.

