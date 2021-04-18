Spectrum Gallery seeks artists for show

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, a cooperative gallery located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, invites artists 18 years old and older to submit one piece of black and white (and shades of gray) artwork to the gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2, for the "Black and White Invitational Show" which runs May 8-June 6.