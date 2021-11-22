Spectrum Gallery holds annual art sale

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery at the DeKoven Center east building, 600 Caron Butler Drive, holds its annual 1/2 Off — and more — Art Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, and through December or until supplies last.

These artworks will be marked throughout the galleries and include drawings, paintings, art cards, prints, sculpture, jewelry, pottery and photography. Artwork is priced at $2 and above.

The public is also invited to view the current show in the Lake Room, ”Art + Poetry= ARTERY,” where artwork is displayed on newsprint for people to write poetic responses and drawings that are inspired from the artwork.

Sale and gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment; call 262-634-4345.

