Spectrum Gallery at DeKoven reopens

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 2050 Wisconsin Ave., is now open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The current show on display in the Lake Room is “Artist’s Favorites,” an exhibit featuring the works of Bill Girdzius, Billie Morrow, Barbara Pettibone, Tom Simonson, Sonja Sinclair, Jo Thul and Denise Zingg. Other artworks by the above and more artists are featured in the Rainbow Room, Red Room and hallways. Many of these artworks are for sale.

As a response to recent challenges, Spectrum Gallery is offering a free gift with any purchase from the gallery. It’s a reproduction of “Mandala for Difficult Situations” with symbol explanations by Denise Zingg, while supplies last.

Social distancing and masks are required for visitors. Appointments to visit the gallery can be made by calling 262-634-4345.

