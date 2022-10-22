Special teams add positive to negative

Here are three things to watch for today's game between the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders in Landover, Md.

1. Special needs

Fans undoubtedly experienced an intense feeling of déjà vu watching the Green Bay Packers’ special teams units during their 27-10 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday. A group that seemed to be well on its way to turning the corner under new coordinator Rich Bisaccia gave up the same two game-changing plays — a blocked field-goal attempt and a blocked punt for a touchdown — as those much-maligned units allowed during the team’s season-ending playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers last January.

But unlike those groups of yesteryear, Bisaccia’s group also delivered positive plays, too — from recently added linebacker Eric Wilson blocking a Jets punt to new kickoff returner Keisean Nixon’s 32-yard return (the team’s second-longest of the season) to veteran punter Pat O’Donnell and the coverage unit’s continued mastery of pinning opponents deep in their own territory (when getting the punt off, that is).

Still, regardless of the group’s improvement, such colossal mistakes on special teams are the gaffes that lose games, and that wasn’t lost on Bisaccia. He took the blame for the blocked punt, saying he sent in an ill-advised protection call, and he said the blocked field goal was the result of a high Jack Coco snap and the protection unit allowing too much push up front.

The difference now is that Bisaccia has the gravitas to inspire confidence that those mistakes will be corrected, which hasn’t always been the case around here in the past. Facing the Washington Commanders will be the litmus test as to whether the issues will be fixed or if they were symptoms of the same ol’, same ol’.

“When we have a big play like a blocked punt, once it’s over, the play is over. You have to get ready to go out and play again,” Bisaccia said. “And when you have an unsuccessful act, it’s really bad when it happens. We have to figure out what we did and how are we going to respond to what we did and put ourselves in better position the next time. I think that’s what we’ve done. I’m looking forward to seeing how we respond in this game.”

2. Running on empty?

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry insisted at midweek that he and his guys cannot blame anyone but themselves for their late-game struggles against the run. For as dominant as the defense was for much of last Sunday’s loss to the Jets — on New York’s first eight possessions, the Packers forced five three-and-outs — the unit finished the game by allowing the Jets to chew up nearly 7 minutes of the fourth quarter on a 13-play, 60-yard drive, during which the Jets didn’t throw a single pass on their way to a 23-yard field goal to make it a three-score game.

The drive saw Breece Hall break back-to-back 12-yard runs, Michael Carter get loose for a 25-yard gain, tight end Tyler Conklin go under center to take a direct snap to pick up a third-and-1 with the rare tight end sneak, and Hall get to the goal line on a 4-yard run on a direct snap.

When asked if his defensive players were gassed on that final drive because the offense’s lack of productivity had kept them on the field for so much of the game, Barry replied, “We’ve got to do our job, first and foremost. And that’s playing 60 minutes of football. I was driving home after the game with my wife, and I honestly don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of a game where eight series of the game were as dominant as they were. But just things happen. That’s NFL football.”

It's also a trend. In their Week 2 win over Chicago, the Packers allowed the Bears to run for 136 of their 180 yards during the second half. And in their Week 4 win over a New England Patriots team with rookie third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe seeing his first meaningful action of the season, the defense gave up 167 rushing yards and struggled against the run in the second half as well.

Asked if that constitutes a trend that can be traced to his guys wearing down late because of the offense’s struggles, Barry said no.

“I think I know what you're asking and saying, but we can't control that. We’ve got to control what we can control,” Barry said. “And whether we play 40 plays or we play 80 plays, our job is to go out and slam the door when we have to slam the door.”

3. Tonyan bounces back

Accomplishments achieved in ugly home losses rarely get their deserved attention, and that was precisely the case last week for Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, whose 10 receptions for 90 yards on 12 targets were the most receptions by a Packers tight end in franchise history.

But far more important than the actual number of receptions was what it meant for Tonyan’s comeback from tearing the ACL in his left knee on Oct. 28, 2021 in a game at Arizona. While Tonyan’s journey back to the starting lineup seemingly was more seamless than those of offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (three surgeries in 22 months) and Elgton Jenkins (inconsistent play this season since his return), he admitted he’s experienced his own ups and downs, too.

“Honestly, I feel good. There’s some things neurologically that I’ve just got to get past. And physically, I’m just trying to get to feel as best I can every day,” Tonyan said at midweek. “Working back from an injury and not playing in forever, obviously being successful in the pass game personally was definitely a confidence booster.”

Said wide receiver Allen Lazard: “Bobby’s probably one of the more strong-minded persons I’ve known. The fact he’s back out here and giving his all every single day means a lot.”

While head coach Matt LaFleur implied that Tonyan’s still not back to pre-injury form—particularly as a blocker, where he’d made huge strides in recent years—the coaching staff as a whole is encouraged.

“It was great last week to get him more involved. I think every week he’s improving,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “I can’t really say he’s a certain percentage or anything like that, but you can just see it every single week that he goes out there he just gets a little bit better, a little bit more explosive, a little bit more confident. So that’s exciting to see.”