Best New Business
1st Place: Meraki Beauty Lounge, 10009 Northwestern Ave., Franksville
2nd Place: Magnolia Springs Veterinary Center, 2555 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant.
3rd Place: Butcher and Barrel Gastropub, 300 Sixth St, Racine
…
Meraki Beauty Lounge opened in May, so it certainly fits in the category of New Business. Journal Times readers voted it the best New Business in Racine County.
“People feel comfortable here. They say ‘I just want to hang out here,’ “ owner Katie Falaschi said. “Being here makes them feel beautiful.”
Falaschi, herself a repeat winner in the Best Stylist category in previous years, credits the experience of her fellow stylists.
“All of our stylists have been working for a very long time, we’re all independent stylists; we have more of a personal touch on how we interact with our clients,” she said.
As to what makes Meraki — a Greek word, which Falaschi said means “to do something with soul, creativity or love; to put something of yourself in your work.” — stand out from the crowd, she said: “The look of the salon is unique: Warm, inviting more on the glam side. So many people feel like they don’t think they’re in Racine, or Franksville for that matter.”
The amenities make a difference as well, she said.
“We offer a variety of beverages, snacks, toy boxes for the kids, little Barbie heads that the kids love to play with, pretend they’re stylists. Everyone just feels really comfortable.”
She added that her location, in the Diamond Plaza in the Franksville business district of Caledonia, is underrated: “I think people don’t give this area, the Franksville area, enough credit. There’s a lot going out here.”
