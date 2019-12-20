Special holiday edition Dec. 24, no paper Dec. 25

To allow our carriers and delivery staff the opportunity to spend the holiday with their families, we will be publish a special holiday issue of The Journal Times which will combine the Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 newspapers.

The paper will be delivered on Dec. 24. There will be no paper delivered on Dec. 25. The Christmas Eve paper will include the best of both papers, including the day-after-Christmas specials and ads.

An online digital replica of the newspapers will be available on both days and can be found at journaltimes.com/eedition.

All print news subscribers have complimentary access to the digital news. If you haven’t already, activate your digital subscription at journaltimes.com/activate.

The Journal Times business office will close at noon Tuesday, Christmas Eve, and reopen Thursday morning.

