Special attention required

GREEN BAY — From a place-kicking operation that’s apparently gone haywire, to a protection unit that is making field goals and extra points an even greater adventure, to a punt return game where a rookie looks troublingly indecisive, the Green Bay Packers know they have a lot of work to do on special teams this week leading into a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

“Absolutely. We address everything,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday, one day after his team’s 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs — in which the special teams gaffes played a starring role. “Anytime things don't go the way you want them to go and you have mistakes, you're always addressing those, you're always correcting those. We have to get it fixed.”

Start with the kicking game, where veteran Mason Crosby missed a 40-yard field-goal attempt and had a 37-yarder blocked. With a new long-snapper (Steven Wirtel, who replaced Hunter Bradley last week) and a semi-new holder (punter Corey Bojorquez, who was acquired in a trade shortly before the Sept. 12 regular-season opener), Crosby has missed six field-goal attempts this season after missing only two over the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined.

“Certainly the operation on PAT/field goal has got to be better,” LaFleur said. “We have to do a better job of protecting to give us a chance to score some points.”

Meanwhile, LaFleur said he wanted to bench rookie third-round pick Amari Rodgers and go with someone else on punt returns against the Chiefs. First, Rodgers failed to field one punt that he signaled for a fair catch, and the ball hit Malik Taylor for a turnover that the Chiefs turned into a field goal. Later, Rodgers muffed a punt that could’ve resulted in another turnover.

“In terms of our punt return game, you’ve got a young returner back there,” LaFleur said. “I'm not trying to make excuses for anybody. We have to be better. We all know that. But, those are learning experiences. If you can't field the ball, you’ve got to call everybody off because that cost us three points. You’ve got to make sure, if you fair catch a ball, you catch it.”

After the muffed catch, LaFleur said he went to special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton to tell him to replace Rodgers but that Drayton insisted that the Packers stick with the rookie. Rodgers responded with a 15-yard return.

“That was my initial reaction,” LaFleur said of benching Rodgers. “I went right over to Mo and, credit to Mo, Mo said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘We need to stick with this guy.’ I know Mo will do what I ultimately tell him to do in that regard, but that’s a credit to him for sticking up for Amari, and it’s a credit to Amari for going out there and doing his job.”

Love’s story

After reviewing the film of backup quarterback Jordan Love’s performance against the Chiefs — the 2020 first-round pick finished the day having completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards with one touchdown and one interception for a passer rating of 69.5 — LaFleur was standing by his assessment that he didn’t do enough from a play-calling perspective to help Love in his first NFL start.

“Looking back on it, if you would've told me before the game that we were going to have 35 passes and 25 runs, I'd say that's probably not a good recipe for success — and that proved to be right,” LaFleur said. “We shouldn't have put him in that position.”

The Packers’ biggest issues came against the blitz. According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Chiefs blitzed Love on 17 of his 34 pass attempts. (He was also sacked once.) Love was 6 of 17 for 30 yards, including his 20-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard, when blitzed and was 13 of 17 for 160 yards when not blitzed.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have success against the blitz until the final drive — really, when you look at it. I put that responsibility on us as coaches, on myself as a play-caller to make sure that we help our players out in those situations,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, there are definitely mechanisms that we have in our offense that we can use to help give us a stitch more of time to maybe be able to set your feet so you’re not throwing off-balance, and trying to make some of those throws. And then, there were other times where they brought pressure where it should have been picked up, but we’re cutting people loose or we’re not blocking a certain guy. That all gets compounded, and unfortunately, it gets put back on the quarterback.”

Bakhtiari set to be activated

Although general manager Brian Gutekunst held off on playing five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari on Sunday, the Packers plan to activate him from the physically unable to perform list before Wednesday’s deadline to add him to the active roster. But that doesn’t necessarily guarantee that Bakhtiari, who hasn’t played since tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31 practice, will play against Seattle.

“As far as whether or not he’s available on Sunday, I think that’s something that we’ll give him the week to figure that out,” LaFleur said. “We’re hopeful, but again, we’re going to make sure that the time is right for Dave, for us, for everybody involved.”

Asked to clarify whether there’s a chance that Bakhtiari would not be activated and would be placed on season-ending injured reserve instead, LaFleur replied, “I would doubt that. I have not had that specific conversation with ‘Gutey,’ but I doubt that.”

LaFleur said injuries suffered by cornerback Eric Stokes (knee) and defensive tackle Kenny Clark (back) are not long-term injuries but stopped short of giving any insight into their availability for Sunday.

Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.

