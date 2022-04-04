Spaun earns Masters ticket

J.J. Spaun won his first PGA Tour event — and his first trip to the Masters — by firing a final-round 69 at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday in San Antonio.

In his 147th PGA Tour start, Spaun survived a double-bogey start to his round by recording five birdies with no bogeys to finish at 13-under at TPC San Antonio. It gave him a two-shot margin over Matt Kuchar (69) and Matt Jones (66).

“I was thinking about the Masters last night,” Spaun said. “But I think a year ago, to think I would even be here playing on tour, I’d have to do a lot of work. To finally get a win, it’s what you dream about.”

In October, Spaun was ranked No. 396 in the World Golf Rankings. It followed a 2020-21 season where he missed more cuts than he made, including a missed cut at the Texas Open, and only one top-10 finish. He had to play in the PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour last year to retain his tour card.

The 31-year-old Spaun closed with four straight pars, and no one could close in on him. His previous best finish on tour was runner-up in 2018 at the RSM Classic. Sunday’s tournament win includes a $1.54 million check.

Adam Hadwin (67), Beau Hossler (72), Charles Howell III (69) and Troy Merritt (69) tied for fourth at 10-under.

Jennifer Kupcho took the last victory leap into Poppie’s Pond late Sunday afternoon in the California desert, ending the tournament best known as the Dinah Shore’s half-century run at Mission Hills.

Six strokes ahead entering the day, Kupcho shot a 2-over 74 for a two-stroke victory over Jessica Korda in The Chevron Championship in Rancho Miragem Calif.

The 24-year-old from Colorado finished at 14-under 274. She’s the seventh player to win their first LPGA Tour title in the event that started in 1972 and became a major in 1983. The tournament is moving to Houston next year after failing to attract a sponsor to keep it in the desert.

Kupcho took the traditional plunge into the pond next to the 18th green with husband Jay Monahan and caddie David Eller.

Seven strokes ahead of Korda and defending champion Patty Tavatanakit at 18 under after holing birdie putts over 30 feet on the par-4 fourth and par-3 fifth, Kupcho played the final 13 holes in 4 over.

Football

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders are denying a report that alleged they withheld ticket revenue from visiting teams, with the lawyer for a former employee responding by accusing the team of defamation.

A team spokeswoman said in a statement sent to The Associated Press and other outlets Monday there was “absolutely no withholding of ticket revenue at any time.” She added the revenues are subject to independent audit by multiple parties and “anyone who offered testimony suggesting a withholding of revenue has committed perjury, plain and simple.”

The statement came two days after Front Office Sports reported, citing sources, the U.S Congress’ House Oversight Committee received information to indicate Washington withheld ticket revenue. Front Office Sports reported at least one person gave information to Congressional investigators alleging the team did not pass along the full 40% of ticket revenue required by NFL rules.

After the team’s statement, the lawyer for former Washington vice president of sales and customer service Jason Friedman blasted the team for denying the report and accusing him of perjury.

The New Orleans Saints added an extra first-round pick in case they want to target a quarterback in this month’s draft.

The Saints acquired two first-round picks from the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday in a major swap of assets.

The Eagles sent picks Nos. 16 and 19 and a sixth-rounder (No. 194) to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, a third-rounder (No. 101), a seventh-rounder (No. 237), a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder.

The move leaves both teams with two firsts later this month when the NFL holds its first draft in Las Vegas. Philadelphia kept the 15th overall pick it acquired from Miami in a draft swap last year.

The Cleveland Browns filled a major need, signing free agent punter Corey Bojorquez to a two-year contract on Monday.

Bojorquez spent last season with Green Bay. He averaged 46.5 yards on 53 punts, including a season-best 82 yarder for the Packers.

The 25-year-old also spent three years with Buffalo, so he’s used to the windy conditions he’ll likely face during home games in Cleveland.

In 2020, Bojorquez led the NFL with a gross average of 50.8 yards. He’s also had three punts blocked, including one in Green Bay’s playoff loss to San Francisco last season.

The Browns released struggling punter Jamie Gillan late last season before signing veteran Dustin Colquitt for the final few games.

Obituary

Tommy Davis, a two-time National League batting champion who won three World Series titles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 83.

He died Sunday night in Phoenix, the Dodgers announced Monday without providing a cause. They were informed of his death by his daughter, Morgana.

Davis was an athletic standout at Boys High School in Brooklyn, where he was a basketball teammate of future Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkins. Davis also played baseball and was a long jumper on the school’s track and field team.

Davis was set to sign with the Yankees in 1956 when a phone call from Jackie Robinson changed his mind.

Robinson was playing what would be his final season with the Dodgers that year when he called Davis’ house and encouraged him to sign with the Brooklyn organization. Scouting director Al Campanis knew Davis’ mother was a Dodgers fan.

“My mother wondered who was calling,” Davis said in 2019. “I pointed to the receiver and mouthed the words, ‘It’s Jackie Robinson!’ I couldn’t believe I was speaking to one of my heroes, although I don’t remember doing much talking.”

Davis received a $4,000 bonus for signing with the Dodgers.

