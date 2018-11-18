Nick Ward’s status was uncertain for Michigan State heading into Sunday’s game against Tennessee Tech at East Lansing, Mich.
His play was anything but.
The junior forward scored 23 points, including the first eight points for the No. 11 Spartans, in a 101-33 victory, tying the largest margin of victory in program history.
“I was just working as hard as I can,” Ward said. “I just ran my lanes, posted deep. I just did what I could for my team to win.”
Cassius Winston added 19 points for Michigan State (3-1), which equaled the margin of a 121-53 victory against Morehead State on Dec. 1, 1992, when Shawn Respert scored 32 points to lead the way.
Sunday it was Ward, who went to work right away, scoring with power moves in the post, finishing 10-for-12 from the field and grabbing six rebounds four nights after pounding the floor in pain several times after a fall.
Ward missed the final 32 minutes Wednesday against Louisiana-Monroe with a right ankle sprain. He said the ankle was sore on Thursday and Izzo held him out of practice, but he returned to practice Friday and Saturday.
No. 16 VIRGINIA TECH 89, No. 23 PURDUE 83: Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 25 points, Ahmed Hill and Justin Robinson had 23 points apiece and Virginia Tech rallied from 12 points down in the second half to beat in the Charleston Classic championship at Charleston, S.C.
The Hokies (4-0) trailed 50-38 after Ryan Cline’s 3-pointer with 18:27 left, but wiped out the deficit over the next six minutes.
After Carsen Edwards tied things at 77-all with a layup with 4:21 to go, Hill hit a driving basket and got fouled to put the Hokies ahead 80-77.
Hill followed with a 3-pointer and Purdue (4-1) could not recover.
Edwards finished with 26 points, his fifth straight game with 23 or more, for the Boilermakers.
No. 18 MICHIGAN 66, PROVIDENCE 47: Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 points to lead Michigan to a victory over Providence and the championship of the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off tournament at Uncasville, Conn.
Jon Teske added 17 points for the Wolverines (5-0), who had three straight wins away from home in the past week.
David Duke had 12 points for Providence (3-2), which was held to just 28 percent shooting by a Michigan defense that has given up an average of 47 points per game.
Providence made just two of 18 shots from 3-point range.
OHIO STATE 89, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 61: Brothers Kaleb Wesson and Andre Wesson combined for 29 points to lead four Ohio State players in double figures in a victory over South Carolina State at Columbus, Ohio.
Kaleb Wesson scored 17 of his 18 points in the first half as the Buckeyes (4-0) took a 43-21 halftime lead.
The 6-9 sophomore made 4 of 7 field goals, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and played nearly 15 of his 21 minutes in the first half.
Damani Applewhite scored 15 points and Aramani Hill had 11 for the Bulldogs (1-4).
ARKANSAS 73, INDIANA 71: The Razorbacks (2-1) found a way to hang on as Mason Jones’ free throw with 2.5 seconds left provided Arkansas a victory over Indiana (3-1) in the Hardwood Showcase at Fayetteville, Ark.
Daniel Gafford scored a career-high 27 points for Arkansas, but it was Mason who delivered the big rebound and free throw that secured the win. It was a little redemption for Mason, who missed the front end of a one-and one with 1:01 left and Arkansas clinging to a 72-69 lead.
MARYLAND 92, MOUNT ST. MARY’s 77: Bruno Fernando had 21 points, seven rebounds and four blocks as Maryland defeated Mount St. Mary’s at College Park, Md. Fernando made 10 of his 12 field goal attempts and is shooting 82.9 percent from the floor (34 of 41) as a sophomore.
The Terrapins outscored the Mount 56-22 in the paint as they improved to 5-0 for the fifth consecutive season. The Mountaineers are 0-4.
NO. 10 KENTUCKY 92, VMI 82: Quade Green came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points, including five in the final 90 seconds, to help No. 10 Kentucky hold off VMI at Lexington, Ky.
Leading by 19 midway through the second half, the Wildcats (3-1) had to work to put away the stubborn Keydets, who made 12 second-half 3-pointers and got within 85-79 with 1:49 remaining. Green answered with a 3-pointer 19 seconds later and Ashton Hagans made a free throw for a 10-point edge.
Tyler Creammer responded with the Keydets’ final 3 to get within 89-82 before Green made two free throws with 33 seconds left. PJ Washington (19 points) made a free throw with 17 seconds left to seal Kentucky’s third consecutive win.
Bubba Parham had career highs of 10 3-pointers for 35 points for VMI (3-2).
