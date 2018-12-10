Jenna Allen scored 27 points — including a big 3-pointer the final minute — and Michigan State handed No. 3 Oregon its first loss of the season, 88-82 on Sunday at East Lansing, Mich.
Up by three late in the fourth quarter, the Spartans (8-1) ran the shot clock down and got the ball to Allen, who sank a 3-pointer with 34.7 seconds left, then ran down the court with her arms outstretched, holding three fingers out with each hand.
Sabrina Ionescu scored 29 points for Oregon, and Erin Boley added 24, but the Ducks (7-1) didn’t start defending well until the final quarter, and Michigan State made enough shots late to pull out the win.
NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 80, NO. 19 KENTUCKY 75: Asia Durr scored 32 points and made the first of several critical free throws down the stretch for Louisville at Louisville.
The Cardinals (10-0) appeared to have the game in control with an 18-point lead midway through the third quarter and a 67-52 lead entering the fourth. But Kentucky (9-1) rallied to within four twice in the final 30 seconds as Louisville missed a series of free throws.
Rhyne Howard had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Kentucky.
NO. 8 OREGON STATE 82, SANTA CLARA 31: Destiny Slocum had 12 points with four 3-pointers and added 10 assists and Oregon State overpowered Santa Clara at Covallis, Ore.
Kat Tudor had 14 points, also making four 3-pointers, and seven rebounds, and Madison Washington had a career-high 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Beavers (7-1).
Ashlyn Herlihy scored 10 points, and Tia Hay had seven for the Broncos (5-3).
NO. 9 TENNESSEE 88, NO. 12 TEXAS 82: Meme Jackson scored a career-best 33 points, Evina Westbrook had 23 and Tennessee beat Texas at Austin, Texas.
Jackson made two free throws with 21.6 seconds left to give Tennessee (8-0) a five-point lead.
Audrey Warren had a season-best 21 points for Texas (7-2), and Danni Williams scored all 14 of her points in the second half.
NO. 18 MARQUETTE 76, NORTHWESTERN 57: Allazia Blockton scored 21 points and became Marquette’s career scoring leader at Evanston, Ill.
Blockton’s layup at 4:18 of the fourth quarter gave her 1,942 points. After passing Krystal Ellis (2009), she added four more points.
Natisha Hiedeman added 17 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block for Marquette (7-2). Lindsey Pulliam had 15 points for Northwestern (6-3).
