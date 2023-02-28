There was no convincing needed when Devon Spalding heard there was an opportunity to join the University of Wisconsin football staff.

“Oh, I sprinted here,” Spalding said Monday, his first meeting with reporters since he was hired as the Badgers running backs coach.

Being reunited with UW coach Luke Fickell — who gave Spalding his first job in coaching when he hired the former Central Michigan running back/receiver as a graduate assistant at Cincinnati — and other former Bearcats staff members was too good to pass up. As was getting to coach running backs at a program like UW, whose tradition at the position is well-documented.

Spalding enters his sixth year in the coaching profession knowing he has a great tandem at the top of his depth chart, but not much else about what the Badgers have in the backfield.

Here are three takeaways from Spalding’s first news conference.

Still learning

Spalding wasn’t in a rush to answer questions about how he envisions he’ll use returning starter and junior Braelon Allen or senior Chez Mellusi, who’s back for a fifth college season and third at UW. Right now, Spalding's focus is getting to know his room.

“You just got to find ways to build relationships and be able to connect and relate to all those guys in the room,” Spalding said. “Being able to learn how they tick, being able to learn how they take coaching, what motivates them, what's gonna make them get out of bed and be ready to go in the morning. It's been a really fun process, and again, we're still continuing to learn. I've only been here about a month or so.”

While he’s learning his players, Spalding is learning UW’s new offense under coordinator Phil Longo. His version of the Air Raid has crossover with what Cincinnati’s offense ran under Fickell, but Spalding has spent the past three years at Youngstown State.

“We've been doing a lot of meeting as a unit to be able to talk about what we're going to be doing offensively,” Longo said. “He's done a phenomenal job of translating the message of what we're trying to accomplish on each play, so it hasn't been very difficult at all. We've been able to translate in layman's terms of different football lingo that everybody's comfortable with and understands, and then obviously translating into what we call things and how we call things here.”

Who’s No. 3?

Allen and Mellusi were the Badgers’ 1-2 punch in the backfield each of the past two seasons, with Allen totaling 2,510 yards and 23 touchdowns and Mellusi 1,288 yards and seven scores. Allen has worn down at the end of each season and Mellusi has missed time with a torn ACL and a broken arm, which makes having at least one more back ready to carry some of the load imperative.

Spalding will have options like Verona grad Jackson Acker, who played fullback last season after being recruited as a running back and senior Julius Davis, who has never gotten extended playing time in his career.

“I think that's what spring ball is going to be for, to be able to see who No. 3 is going to be,” Spalding said. “And I think it's going to be a very good opportunity for those guys to compete against each other. And obviously Braelon and Chez pushing each other every day is going to help benefit that room as well.”

Relatable recruiter

Spalding is the youngest assistant coach on the offensive staff, having finished his playing career in 2018. Gino Guidugli, who was set to be the Badgers’ tight ends coach before accepting the quarterbacks coaching position at Notre Dame, was a mentor to Spalding and told him that he should get into coaching sooner rather than later so he wouldn’t miss a chance to join the Cincinnati staff as a GA in 2019.

His youth can be an asset both in connecting with the players in his room and recruits, he said.

“I think being able to have the ability to relate to the kids,” Spalding said of the advantages of being a young coach. “I'm obviously one of the younger guys, and just being able to crack jokes with them and talk with them on a loose base and be able to put the hat on and be businesslike.

“Obviously, recruiting running backs here is something that is near and dear to a lot of people around the community, and the expectation of bringing in really good football players is extremely high. That's a challenge that I’m met with and it's a challenge I'm excited that I get to have. Being able to recruit really good running backs at the school that they call RBU is something that's pretty cool as well. I mean, we've gotten a lot of really good feedback, and we're talking to a lot of really good football players at the moment.”