WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Jorge Vilda was more interested in the aftermath back in Spain if his team won its Women's World Cup quarterfinal than he was about a rattling 5.0 magnitude earthquake that shook Wellington an hour before kickoff against Netherlands.

Salma Paralluelo was unshaken by the temblor or the high-pressure stakes, scoring late in extra time Thursday to give Spain a 2-1 victory and a place in the Women's World Cup semifinals for the first time.

"We were so concentrated," Spain coach Vilda said, recalling how his team prepared for the game even as the ground shook. "Yes, it was a middle (moderate) shake, an earthquake, but not today. The earthquake was the victory of Spain."

The 19-year-old Paralluelo started the match on the bench for the first time at this World Cup and made her entry just in time to make history.

Paralluelo broke down the left off Jennie Hermosa's pass in the 111th minute, swiveled past one defender, propped and sent her left-foot shot into the far corner of the net.

"It was a unique moment, great euphoria to have lived through that," Paralluelo said.