Space Grant Consortium: Experiments from 200 K-12 students fly on zero-g flight

Arenz is the sixth teacher to fly in the Embedded Teacher Program, an aerospace outreach program designed in which K-12 teachers develop microgravity experiments for their classrooms while participating in spaceflight research. The NASA Solar System ambassador and science teacher stepped aboard the Zero-G aircraft for 30 parabolas and 10 minutes of weightlessness to inspire elementary, middle and high school students and test their hypotheses about science in space.

Taking flight out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on May 7, Arenz joined engineers and researchers as she conducted demonstrations posed by K-12 students throughout the Mukwonago School District. Her goal was to involve as many students as possible. Elementary students requested the district’s teacher demonstrate yo-yoing in space. Middle school students created an experiment for their teacher to conduct while in weightlessness, mixing Alka-Seltzer and water to see how gas bubbles form in space. Private school students suggested Arenz monitor pressure changes to a helium-filled balloon during flight. High school students will evaluate physiological changes to humans during zero-gravity after analyzing data collected from Arenz wearing a heart-rate monitor throughout the full 10-minutes of parabolic flight.