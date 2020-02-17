Sox: Jiménez looks to build on solid first year

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

During spring training a year ago, Jiménez signed a contract worth a guaranteed $43 million that not only assured him of being with the White Sox on opening day, but will keep him with the franchise through at least 2024.

Jiménez knows how Luis Robert is feeling right now, because he was in the same position last season. Robert, the young Cuban, will be making his major league debut in center field, alongside Jiménez, and has already signed a deal guaranteeing $50 million for the next six years.

Jiménez knows what Robert is in for.

"You feel pressure because you want to show the people what you can do and you try to do too much. For the first month, I'm going to say, he's going to be too anxious. I'm going to try to help him to not do that."

Certainly by the end of the season, Jiménez was a better hitter. He finished strong, hitting .308 in the final two months with 14 homers and 40 RBIs.

"At the end, I felt like everything was slowed down and was easy because I just tried to play the game and enjoy the game," he said. "At the beginning, I had too much pressure because I tried to do too much. This year is going to be better because now that we've got Luis Robert, the attention is not going to be on me."

Notes