Soundscapes concert to benefit school

KENOSHA — With a reputation for musical variety and excellence, Living Light School of Worship will host its eighth annual benefit concert, Soundscapes, at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in the Indian Trail High School auditorium, 6800 60th St.

From the classical music of Windfire to the jazz-funk from Kal Bergendahl Project, it will be a night of diverse and original instrumental music truly reflecting the event’s name — Soundscapes.

Windfire: Flute & Percussion Spectacular is comprised of John and Paula Kasica. The classical duo from St. Louis, Mo., has performed around the country as well as overseas for 25 years. John has been a member of the percussion section of the Grammy award-winning St. Louis Symphony since 1971. Paula, a flautist, has appeared as soloist with several symphonies including the St. Louis Symphony and was a member of the Equinox Chamber Players.

The Kal Bergendahl Project (KBP) features some of southeast Wisconsin’s most familiar jazz faces including Russ Johnson-trumpet, Ben Olson-alto saxophone, Tony Barba-tenor saxophone, Theo Merriweather-keyboards, Glenn Williams-drums, Chris Marvin-guitar and John Pendray-piano. Blending free-flowing funk and memorable melodies; the ensemble is driven by a stellar horn section. Groove and melodic hooks are weaved in their musical landscape of jazz-funk, soul, and rhythm and blues.

Word+Design artist Brianna Johnson will be featured with the group. She will be doing a live painting of the song titled “The Clearing.” The painting will be available for auction during the evening as well.

Homemade desserts will be served at intermission.

Tickets cost $15 and are available in advance or at the door. Call 262-652-5212 or email info@schoolofworship.us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0