Sounders take home MLS Cup

Kelvin Leerdam scored his first career postseason goal on a deflected shot in the 57th minute, substitute Victor Rodriguez connected in the 76th and Raul Ruidiaz added the capper in the 90th to give the Seattle Sounders a 3-1 victory over Toronto FC on Sunday in the MLS Cup at Seattle for their second title in four seasons.
Playing before the second-largest crowd for an MLS Cup final, the Sounders withstood a nervy first 45 minutes before capitalizing on their opportunities in the second half.
Leerdam scored Seattle’s first goal of this season back in March and claimed the winner when what looked to be a cross deflected off the shin of Toronto’s Justin Morrow and past goalkeeper Quentin Westberg. Leerdam’s goal was the release Seattle needed. Rodriguez’s goal started with Gustav Svensson’s pass to Nicolas Lodeiro that left perfectly for Rodriguez near the top of the penalty area. He took a couple of touches to find space and Westberg couldn’t get his hand on the shot to the far post.
Ruidiaz’s capper was one more moment to celebrate for the 69,274 in attendance, beating Chris Mavinga to a clearance and scoring his fourth goal of the playoffs.
Jozy Altidore, who hadn’t played in more than a month and came on as a substitute midway through the second half, pulled one back for Toronto in the third minute of stoppage time.
Seattle became the sixth franchise in league history with multiple titles. The Sounders joined Houston, Sporting Kansas City and San Jose with two titles. The LA Galaxy have five, and D.C. United four.
College football
Arkansas fired football coach Chad Morris on Sunday after 22 games and no Southeastern Conference victories over nearly two terrible seasons.
Morris finished 4-18 and 0-14 in the SEC. Arkansas made the move less than 24 hours after the Razorbacks lost 45-19 at home to a Western Kentucky team quarterbacked by former Razorback Ty Storey. Morris’ only victories came again Eastern Illinois, Portland State — two FCS teams — Tulsa and Colorado State.
College basketball
The brother of Michigan State basketball star Cassius Winston has died after being struck by an Amtrak train Saturday night at Albion, Mich.
Scott Kipp, Albion’s Chief of Public Safety, confirmed Sunday that Zachary Winston died after being hit by a westbound train in Albion. Zachary Winston, of Detroit, played basketball at Albion College.
Cassius Winston, Michigan State’s point guard, was a preseason All-American last month. He was in the starting lineup Sunday night when the top-ranked Spartans played their home opener against Binghamton. Fans and players observed a moment of silence in Zachary Winston’s honor before the game.