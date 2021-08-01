Sorenstam dominates in Senior Open

Annika Sorenstam ran away with the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Sunday in Fairfield, Conn., closing with a 4-under 68 for an eight-stroke victory.
The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, finished at 12-under 276 at Brooklawn Country Club.
Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, shooting a 74. She won the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open to become the first Swedish major champion.
Laura Davies, the 2018 winner in the inaugural event, was third at 3 under after a 71.
European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew (74) and Yuko Saito (72) were 2 under.
Auto racing
Frenchman Esteban Ocon won a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday in Budapest while an exhausted Lewis Hamilton finished third to take the Formula One championship lead from Max Verstappen by six points heading into the midseason break.
Hamilton needed a check from the Mercedes team doctor after the race.
“Had really big dizziness and everything got a bit blurry,” he said. “I have been fighting all year really with the health, staying healthy after what happened at the end of last year (with coronavirus).”
Verstappen placed 10th after being taken out early in the race by Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in a first-lap crash that caused him and four others to retire.
It was only the 24-year-old Ocon’s second podium, following a second-place finish at the Sakhir GP in Bahrain late last year.
The Alpine driver finished ahead of Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. fourth ahead of Ocon’s teammate Fernando Alonso.
“What a moment, feels so good,” Ocon said, patting his heart.
The crash in the rain was caused by Bottas, who retired as a result.
Hockey
San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane denied allegations his wife made on social media that he bet on NHL games, including against his own team.
Kane responded Sunday morning to allegations made the previous day from the Instagram account of his wife, Anna.
“I have NEVER gambled/bet on Hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER gambled/bet on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game,” he wrote on Twitter. “The facts are I personally had my best season of the my career last year and was the most consistent I’ve been throughout any season, I’m proud of that. I love the game of Hockey and would never do any of what was alleged. I look forward to cooperating fully with the league’s investigation, having my name cleared and looking forward to this upcoming season.”
The NHL said Saturday night that it was made aware of the social media posts from Anna Kane and plans to conduct a full investigation.
Anna Kane wrote: “How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he’s obviously throwing games to win money? Hmm maybe someone needs to address this.”
She added: “Can someone ask (Commissioner) Gary Bettman how they let a player gamble on his own games? Bet and win with bookies on his own games?”