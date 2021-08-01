Sorenstam dominates in Senior Open

Verstappen placed 10th after being taken out early in the race by Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in a first-lap crash that caused him and four others to retire.

It was only the 24-year-old Ocon’s second podium, following a second-place finish at the Sakhir GP in Bahrain late last year.

The Alpine driver finished ahead of Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. fourth ahead of Ocon’s teammate Fernando Alonso.

“What a moment, feels so good,” Ocon said, patting his heart.

The crash in the rain was caused by Bottas, who retired as a result.

Hockey

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane denied allegations his wife made on social media that he bet on NHL games, including against his own team.

Kane responded Sunday morning to allegations made the previous day from the Instagram account of his wife, Anna.