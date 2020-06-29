Sonata B Topp
Sonata B Topp

Sonata Topp.jpg

Sonata B Topp, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse).

