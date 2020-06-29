Sonata B Topp, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sonata B Topp, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.