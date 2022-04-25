 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Something Rotten' comes to Carthage stage

Things to do in and around Racine County
KENOSHA — "Something Rotten" will be staged April 29 to May 7 in Wartburg Theater at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

William Shakespeare was the hottest writer during the Renaissance. Women and men alike wanted him and wanted to be him. Everyone that is, except Nick Bottom. Nick and his brother Nigel run a theater troupe too, but their efforts are always overshadowed by Shakespeare. Nick hits his last straw when Shakespeare steals their idea of performing “Richard II” before the troupe has a chance to perform it. In an attempt to overthrow Willy’s fame, Nick pays a soothsayer to predict what the next famous play will be, so he can produce it before the bard does. The soothsayer reveals that the next big theatrical trend will be: a musical.

Director is Prof. Martin McClendon with music direction by Prof. Matthew Hougland.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. April 29-30 and May 5-7, and 3 p.m. May 1. Tickets cost $14 for adults, $10 for seniors 55 and older and $8 for students. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office.

