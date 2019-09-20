The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.

Saturday, Sept. 21: Major — 5:02 a.m., 5:29 p.m. Minor — 11:16 a.m., 11:42 p.m.

Sunday: Major — 5:57 a.m., 6:25 p.m. Minor — No a.m., 12:11 p.m.

Monday: Major — 6:52 a.m., 7:21 p.m. Minor — 12:37 a.m., 1:06 p.m.

Tuesday: Major — 7:46 a.m., 8:16 p.m. Minor — 1:31 a.m., 2:01 p.m.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Wednesday: Major — 8:39 a.m., 9:09 p.m. Minor — 2:24 a.m., 2:54 p.m.

Thursday: Major — 9:31 a.m., 10 p.m. Minor — 3:17 a.m., 3:46 p.m.

Friday: Major — 10:23 a.m., 10:50 p.m. Minor — 4:09 a.m., 4:36 p.m.

Saturday: Major — 11:14 a.m., 11:41 p.m. Minor — 5:01 a.m., 5:28 p.m.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Solunar Tables from www.anythingwisconsin.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments