Solid company earnings and hopes for aid send stocks higher

Volatility spiked last month amid worries about the timing and scope of another round of stimulus spending by the Biden administration and unease over the effectiveness of the government’s coronavirus vaccine distribution. A wave of selling left the S&P 500 down 3.3% for the week.

Stocks have shaken off those concerns. So far this week, the S&P 500 is up 4.2%, more than making up for its pullback last week.

“There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic and, obviously, there’s a tremendous amount of stimulus in the system with talks of more,” Price said.

Wall Street continues to be focused on individual company earnings. Shares of eBay rose 5.3% and PayPal climbed 7.4% after both companies reported results that blew away Wall Street’s expectations.

“We’re really impressed with how corporate America has come through earnings season so far,” said Jeff Buchbinder, equity strategist at LPL Financial.

The performance so far is a surprising and welcome about-face from early projections for weak profits. Tech companies are doing particularly well, but financial and smaller companies are also releasing surprisingly good results, he said.