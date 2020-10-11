Solberg is artist of month

RACINE — Woodturner Harold Solberg is the featured artist through Oct. 30 at Artists Gallery, 401 Main St.
Solberg will showcase new wood turnings and wood jewelry. This summer Solberg had four miniature vessels accepted into the Racine Art Museum permanent collection. RAM is recognized as a premier fine craft museum in the country.
Artists Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. There is no admission fee and masks are required.
