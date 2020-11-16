Soccer: Young U.S. squad routs Panama, 6-2

Gioacchini got his second on a short-range diving header in the 26th after Tyler Adams crossed and Miazga headed the ball back across the goalmouth. He had a chance for a hat trick in the 65th following a hand ball on Óscar Linton, but Mosquera stopped his penalty.

Soto entered in the 77th minute and scored on a 6-yard header from a cross by Sebastian Lletget following an overlapping run by Reggie Cannon, who started at right back as Sergiño Dest moved to the left. Cannon crossed again for Lletget’s short header in the 87th, his third international goal, and Ledezma had a long, looping cross for Soto in the first minute of stoppage time.

A pair of 20-year-olds made debuts. Ledezma, an PSV Eindhoven midfielder, replaced Reyna in the 68th, and Soto, a Telstar forward, came in for Gioacchini. The U.S. has used 90 players since the October 2017 defeat at Trinidad and Tobago that eliminated the Americans from the 2018 World Cup, including 52 debuting.

Preparing for the pandemic-delayed start of World Cup qualifying next September, the U.S. started a lineup averaging 12 appearances and 22 years, 154 days, the second-youngest American lineup behind an average of 22 years, 71 days for an exhibition at Italy on Nov. 20, 2018.