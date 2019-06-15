WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

At Uhlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee

Division 3 championship

Waukesha Catholic Memorial 1, Madison Edgewood/Sacred Heart 0

Division 2 championship

Oregon 1, Whitefish 1, Oregon wins shootout 4-1

Division 1 championship

Muskego 2, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 1

Division 4 championship

Prairie 2, Oostburg 0

