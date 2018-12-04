NEW YORK — Gregg Berhalter says he inherits a U.S. soccer team "with potential," one that needs "direction" and "development" after missing the World Cup for the first time since the 1980s.
Berhalter, who spent the past five seasons as coach of Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew, was introduced Tuesday and takes over an underachieving U.S. team in transition. Interim coach Dave Sarachan took over when Bruce Arena quit and gave debuts to 23 players in 14 months.
The first person to run the Americans after playing for them at the World Cup, Berhalter coaches his first game on Jan. 27, an exhibition against Panama at Glendale, Arizona. He says, "I don't think it's appropriate for me to talk about the failure of the past."
Berhalter's 47-year-old brother, Jay, is the U.S. Soccer Federation's chief commercial and strategy officer and will be a candidate to succeed Dan Flynn as the USSF's chief executive officer, according to USSF President Carlos Cordeiro.
Berhalter was hired Sunday and represents a generational change for an American team staggered by its failure to reach this year's World Cup after seven straight appearances at soccer's showcase.
A native of Englewood, New Jersey, Berhalter grew up in Tenafly and played alongside future U.S. captain Claudio Reyna at Saint Benedict's Prep in Newark.
Berhalter's Columbus teams succeeded despite one of the league's lowest payrolls.
"They try to keep the ball. He's got idea and a style of play that they stick to," U.S. goalkeeper Brad Guzan said. "That guidance will be important going forward."
The 45-year-old was long viewed as the front-runner for a job that stayed open for nearly 14 months. He is the second youngest coach for the Americans in four decades; Steve Sampson was 38 when he took over in 1995.
"He is a coach that is learning at all times," said U.S. general manager Earnie Stewart, who made the decision approved Saturday by the U.S. Soccer Federation board of directors. "Every single day he tries to develop himself so he can be a better leader for the team that he has. That is something that really stood out with Gregg and went a long way in the decision to offer him the job."
A defender who made 44 appearances for the U.S. from 1994-06, Berhalter started on the left side of a three-man back line in the 2002 knockout stage matches against Mexico and Germany after Jeff Agoos got hurt and U.S. coach Bruce Arena changed formation.
In the 1-0 quarterfinal loss to Germany, Berhalter's 49th-minute shot bounced off goalkeeper Oliver Kahn and the left arm of German defender Torsten Frings, but Scottish referee Hugh Dallas did not award a penalty kick. Ten minutes earlier, Michael Ballack outjumped Berhalter and Tony Sanneh to head Christian Ziege's free kick past Brad Friedel.
Berhalter started his coaching career at second-division Hammarby in Sweden in December 2011 and was fired in July 2013. Berhalter was hired by Columbus in November 2013 and led the team to third, second, ninth and consecutive fifth-place finishes. The low-budget Crew lost to Portland in the 2015 MLS final and to Toronto in the 2017 Eastern Conference final.
Berhalter's first games will be a pair of exhibitions following a January training camp that will lack most Europe-based players. His first significant test will be at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, where the defending champion U.S. opens on June 18. He must decide how to integrate the new group with veterans who may prove useful during qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, such the 34-year-old Guzan, 31-year-old midfielder Michael Bradley and 28-year-old forward Jozy Altidore.
