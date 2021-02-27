Soccer: Manchester City keeps rolling

Manchester City won its 20th straight game in all competitions and opened up a 13-point lead in the Premier League by beating West Ham 2-1 thanks to goals from center backs Ruben Dias and John Stones on Saturday.
Playing less than 72 hours after a Champions League match in Budapest, City produced one of its sloppiest displays in recent months but emerged with its winning run intact as Stones swept in the decisive goal in the 68th minute from Riyad Mahrez’s pass.
Dias, Stones’ partner in central defense, put City in front off a header from a deep left-footed cross by Kevin De Bruyne in the 30th only for Pep Guardiola’s team to concede its first home goal in 2½ months when Michail Antonio equalized just before halftime.
It was City’s 14th win in a row in the league — only the sixth time that has been achieved in English top-flight history. Three of those have been attained by City under Guardiola since his arrival in 2016.
Manchester United and Leicester are tied for points as City’s nearest rivals, and both play Sunday.
- Lionel Messi scored after setting up Ousmane Dembele for the opener to secure a 2-0 victory at Sevilla, lifting Barcelona into second place in the Spanish league.
Dembele netted in the 29th minute when Messi played him clear on a quick attack to end Sevilla’s excellent defensive streak of five straight clean sheets in the league.
Messi then capped a complete performance by his team in the 85th when he dribbled through the area and beat goalkeeper Yassine Bounou on a second try. It was Messi’s league-leading 19th goal.
- Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski bagged another two goals as Bayern Munich routed Cologne 5-1 to end its two-game winless streak and consolidate its league lead.
Lewandowski took his season tally to 28 as Bayern stayed two points clear of Leipzig, which beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-2 with an injury-time winner in the late game.
Defensive errors from David Alaba and Jérôme Boateng allowed Ellyes Skhiri to pull one back after the break as Cologne enjoyed an encouraging phase.
Bayern coach Hansi Glick sent on Thomas Müller and Serge Gnabry in the 64th. The former was making his comeback from the coronavirus and he needed less than a minute to set up Lewandowski’s second goal.French league top-scorer Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain routed rock-bottom Dijon 4-0 to move up to second place.
PSG was two points ahead of Lyon, which could reclaim second spot it it wins on Sunday.
Moise Kean gave visiting PSG the perfect start after five minutes. Mbappe and defender Abdou Diallo combined down the left to find near the penalty spot the Italy striker, who shifted the ball onto his right foot and squeezed it inside the right post.