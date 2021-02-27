Soccer: Manchester City keeps rolling

Messi then capped a complete performance by his team in the 85th when he dribbled through the area and beat goalkeeper Yassine Bounou on a second try. It was Messi’s league-leading 19th goal.

Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski bagged another two goals as Bayern Munich routed Cologne 5-1 to end its two-game winless streak and consolidate its league lead.

Lewandowski took his season tally to 28 as Bayern stayed two points clear of Leipzig, which beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-2 with an injury-time winner in the late game.

Defensive errors from David Alaba and Jérôme Boateng allowed Ellyes Skhiri to pull one back after the break as Cologne enjoyed an encouraging phase.

Bayern coach Hansi Glick sent on Thomas Müller and Serge Gnabry in the 64th. The former was making his comeback from the coronavirus and he needed less than a minute to set up Lewandowski’s second goal.French league top-scorer Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain routed rock-bottom Dijon 4-0 to move up to second place.

PSG was two points ahead of Lyon, which could reclaim second spot it it wins on Sunday.