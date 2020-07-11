Soccer: English soccer legend Jack Charlton dies

Of all the England World Cup winners to go into management, Jack Charlton was the most successful. He had brief but impressive spells at northeast clubs Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle before being hired by Ireland in 1986 as its first foreign coach.

Adopting a direct, physical and attack-minded style, Charlton got the best out of Ireland's hard-working players and ensured they qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 1990 and again in 1994.

"He was an Englishman becoming the Irish national team manager at a time when it wasn't always easy politically," said Andy Townsend, Ireland's captain at the 1994 World Cup in the United States. "But as Jack always did he breezed into it and took it by the scruff of the neck."

In 1990, the Irish shocked Romania to reach the World Cup quarterfinals where they lost to host Italy.

"He brought us ... to places we never thought possible," former Ireland striker Niall Quinn said. "He changed lives. For his players, he gave us the best days of our lives."

Ireland also played at Euro 1988 and the 1994 World Cup under Charlton.