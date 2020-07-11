Soccer: English soccer legend Jack Charlton dies

Jack Charlton, an uncompromising central defender who won the 1966 World Cup with England alongside his brother, Bobby, before coaching Ireland to its first major tournaments, has died. He was 85.
Nicknamed "Big Jack," and celebrated for his earthy "beer and cigarettes" image, Charlton was Footballer of the Year in England in 1967. He spent all his club career at Leeds from 1952-73, tying its all-time record of 773 appearances. He won every domestic honor, including the league title in 1969.
Charlton died at home on Friday in his native Northumberland in northeast England, surrounded by his family.
"As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather," the family said in a statement on Saturday. "We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life.
"He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people. His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories."
Premier League games will be preceded by a minute's silence this weekend as a tribute to Charlton and players will wear black armbands.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remembered Charlton as a "football great whose achievements brought happiness to so many."
The England team Twitter account said "we are devastated." Charlton was one of the players who helped to deliver England's first and only major international title, featuring at the heart of defense alongside captain Bobby Moore as Germany was beaten 4-2 after extra time in the 1966 World Cup final.
"Jack was the type of player and person that you need in a team to win a World Cup," said Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat trick in the final. "He was a great and lovable character."
Charlton had younger brother, midfielder Bobby, on the field at Wembley Stadium to celebrate with him. They embraced in tears at the final whistle.
"Nobody can ever take this moment away from us," Bobby Charlton was quoted as telling Jack.
Charlton made 35 appearances for England between 1965-70, also playing in the 1968 European Championship and the 1970 World Cup. A very different player to Bobby, who was once all-time top scorer for both England and Manchester United, Jack was in the shadow of his brother during his playing career.
It was obvious from an early age that Bobby "was going to play for England and would be a great player," Jack recalled in a 1997 BBC interview. "He was strong, left- and right-footed, good balance, good skills. He had everything, our kid. I was over 6 foot (1.8 meters). Leggy. A giraffe, as I finished up being called."
Of all the England World Cup winners to go into management, Jack Charlton was the most successful. He had brief but impressive spells at northeast clubs Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle before being hired by Ireland in 1986 as its first foreign coach.
Adopting a direct, physical and attack-minded style, Charlton got the best out of Ireland's hard-working players and ensured they qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 1990 and again in 1994.
"He was an Englishman becoming the Irish national team manager at a time when it wasn't always easy politically," said Andy Townsend, Ireland's captain at the 1994 World Cup in the United States. "But as Jack always did he breezed into it and took it by the scruff of the neck."
In 1990, the Irish shocked Romania to reach the World Cup quarterfinals where they lost to host Italy.
"He brought us ... to places we never thought possible," former Ireland striker Niall Quinn said. "He changed lives. For his players, he gave us the best days of our lives."
Ireland also played at Euro 1988 and the 1994 World Cup under Charlton.
Charlton said his best memory as Ireland coach was beating Brazil 1-0 in a friendly at Lansdowne Road in 1987. He resigned in 1995 after losing in a Euro 1996 playoff to the Netherlands.
He was awarded honorary Irish citizenship in 1996. A life-size statue of him was erected at Cork Airport, depicting him wearing fishing gear and holding a salmon — recalling Charlton's favorite pastime of fishing.
"I am as much Irish as I am English," said Charlton, who was given the freedom of Dublin.
PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool's perfect home record in its title-winning campaign in the English Premier League was ended when Burnley battled back for a 1-1 draw against the champion at Anfield on Saturday.
Jürgen Klopp's team was heading for an 18th straight home win until Jay Rodriguez drove a low shot into the bottom corner in the 69th minute in a rare sight on goal for Burnley.
Liverpool couldn't respond and dropped points at Anfield for the first time, ending its bid to become the first Premier League team to win all of its home games in a single season.
Indeed, Burnley came closest to winning the game when Johann Berg Gudmundsson crashed a shot against the crossbar as Liverpool struggled to clear a corner.
Andrew Robertson put Liverpool in front with a powerful header in the 34th minute.
The game against a visiting team with little to play for seemed a good opportunity for Mohamed Salah to score more goals in his bid to capture the Golden Boot for a third straight season, after winning it in 2017-18 and sharing the scoring trophy last season with teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Salah was denied a number of times by goalkeeper Nick Pope, including from close range in the first half after wriggling free in the area and in second-half stoppage time with a right-footed shot from 10 meters.
