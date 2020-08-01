Soccer: Aubameyang and Aresenal take home FA Cup

With its home at Breese Stevens Field unavailable in 2020 because of restrictions established in Dane County during the COVID-19 pandemic, Forward Madison moved to Hart Park in Wauwatosa for the first of eight scheduled USL League One games.

The Flamingos earned a point from their second game of the season but found major faults in the performance.

Goalkeeper Philipp Marceta made five saves for Forward Madison (0-1-1), which didn’t create enough in the attacking end to threaten first-place Greenville (2-0-1) until the final 15 minutes.

What Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore called a lapse in concentration put his team on its heels in the opening minutes. A flubbed pass back to Marceta in the fifth minute forced the goalkeeper to illegally pick it up in his penalty area before an oncoming attacker controlled it.

That gave Greenville a rare indirect free kick from inside the area, about 11 yards out from the goal. In another unusual sight, Marceta set up his wall of defenders on the goal line behind him but didn’t need them as he dived to his right to turn away Omar Mohamed’s shot.