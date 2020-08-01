Soccer: Aubameyang and Aresenal take home FA Cup

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang clinched a record-extending 14th FA Cup for Arsenal on Saturday, scoring twice in a 2-1 victory against Chelsea at an empty Wembley Stadium in London.
Christian Pulisic had become the first American man to score in an FA Cup final but his fifth-minute opener was canceled out by Aubameyang’s penalty in the 28th minute after he was dragged down by Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta.
A year into this pandemic-disrupted, longest-ever English season, Azpilicueta hobbled off injured in tears before halftime. Pulisic only lasted a minute after the break before also pulling up with an apparent hamstring injury.
With Chelsea unsettled by the injuries, Arsenal took control and Aubameyang chipped goalkeeper Willy Caballero from close range in the 67th.
The 139th FA Cup final is the first to be played in front of no fans due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
Other American men to play in an FA Cup final include midfielder John Harkes for Sheffield Wednesday in 1993, and goalkeeper Tim Howard for Manchester United in 2004 and Everton in 2009.
The Women’s FA Cup has already seen an American scorer in a final, with Carli Lloyd netting in Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Birmingham in 2017.
FC MADISON: For the second straight year, Forward Madison FC’s home opener ended in a scoreless draw against Greenville Triumph SC on Friday.
With its home at Breese Stevens Field unavailable in 2020 because of restrictions established in Dane County during the COVID-19 pandemic, Forward Madison moved to Hart Park in Wauwatosa for the first of eight scheduled USL League One games.
The Flamingos earned a point from their second game of the season but found major faults in the performance.
Goalkeeper Philipp Marceta made five saves for Forward Madison (0-1-1), which didn’t create enough in the attacking end to threaten first-place Greenville (2-0-1) until the final 15 minutes.
What Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore called a lapse in concentration put his team on its heels in the opening minutes. A flubbed pass back to Marceta in the fifth minute forced the goalkeeper to illegally pick it up in his penalty area before an oncoming attacker controlled it.
That gave Greenville a rare indirect free kick from inside the area, about 11 yards out from the goal. In another unusual sight, Marceta set up his wall of defenders on the goal line behind him but didn’t need them as he dived to his right to turn away Omar Mohamed’s shot.
“We did a great job keeping it out there,” said Marceta, who was signed in the offseason to replace Brian Sylvestre in the Forward Madison goal. “It was not easy the first five, 10, 15 minutes.”
Shore took blame for not having his players ready to adjust to a different style out of Greenville than expected. The visitors played direct at Forward Madison’s back line and when Shore’s players won the ball they didn’t make enough of possession.
“I had said we needed to dictate the pace of the game,” Shore said. “They dictated the pace of the game. That’s what’s a little bit unsettling — we talked to our guys about doing that and then we don’t.”
Unlike the 2019 home opener, when an announced crowd of 4,462 saw a 0-0 tie on a snowy late April night at Breese Stevens Field, gorgeous weather awaited an announced gathering of 535 people Friday at Hart Park.
