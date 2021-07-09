Soccer: American coach Jesse Marsch proud to take over at Leipzig

BERLIN — Americans are taking their coaching expertise to the Bundesliga.

New Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch became the second American in charge of a team in Germany's top soccer division after Stuttgart's Pellegrino Matarazzo.

"The best way to represent our football back home, and the pride I have of being an American and a big part of MLS — that being a big part of my story — is just to honor what I think needs to be done and to try to work as hard as I possibly can," Marsch said in a video conference call with journalists this week.

The Racine native and 1980 Case High School graduate is taking over from Julian Nagelsmann, who left for Bayern Munich after helping Leipzig arguably become Bayern's biggest challenger. Leipzig finished runner-up to Bayern last season, and third the season before that. It has qualified for the Champions League the last three seasons.

Not bad for a club that was only founded by energy drinks company Red Bull in 2009.

Now Red Bull wants the 47-year-old Marsch to take Leipzig another step further in its development.