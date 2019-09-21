St. Catherine's 8, Indian Trail 1 — St. Catherine's goals/assists: Galvan (Vasquez), Galvan (PK), Moreno (Naidl), Casares (Meija), Casares (Sanchez), Casares (Polk), Sanchez (Vasquez), Vasquez (unassisted). Racine County team saves: Peyton Johnson 2, Guillentine 1.

