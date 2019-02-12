MILWAUKEE (AP) — Unrelenting winter weather again made travel difficult in the Upper Midwest on Tuesday, causing highway spinouts, hundreds of school closings and some grounded flights. At least one death was linked to the frigid weather.
The latest winter storm was stressing already weary plow drivers who worked to keep up with the accumulating snow. Up to a foot of new snow was expected in Wisconsin, where a winter storm warning was posted for most of the state.
In Sioux Falls, S.D., a man found dead under a downtown bridge may have died from the frigid weather, police said.
The National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 30 mph reduced visibility and created dangerous travel conditions for motorist who decided to venture out.
In North Dakota, 16 head of cattle were killed when a semi driver hauling the livestock was blinded by blowing snow from a passing truck, hit an embankment and rolled over Monday afternoon. The Highway Patrol says the driver suffered minor injuries. About five dozen head of cattle survived the crash.
