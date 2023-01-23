Snowdance returns to Sixth Street Theatre

RACINE — Over Our Head Players presents the 2023 Snowdance Ten Minute Comedy Festival for the 19th year Jan. 27-Feb. 26 at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St.

A record 706 scripts were submitted for consideration from playwrights in 44 states and 13 countries. The Snowdance selection committee chose nine finalists to further compete in production. These original comedies will be performed together by the OOHP Snowdance ensemble. At each performance, audience members can vote for their favorite individual comedy; the votes will be tallied throughout the five week festival run. The Snowdance “Best in Snow” and $300 will be awarded after the final performance on Feb. 26. A cash award of $200 goes to second place and $100 to third place.

Rich Smith, managing artistic director, said the most important aspect of nine selected plays is that they are extremely funny.

"The topics and styles change from year to year. That change along with submissions from across the country and internationally give that fresh and cutting edge feel to the comedy of Snowdance," said Smith.

This year the playwrights span from Connecticut, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Canada, Italy, two from Illinois, and two from Wisconsin.

“Once again, we are fortunate to have a mix of Snowdance veterans along with a few talented rookies,” said Smith. "But it's not just the people who appear on stage. There is so much work that has gone into making Snowdance so successful, it wouldn’t be possible without all the people who dedicate their time off the stage and behind the scenes.”

The cast includes John Adams, Paula Ann Czechowicz, Cynthia Hagopian, Nicholas Hoyt, Melissa Hughes Ernest, Mary Kveton, A.J. Laird, Joey Lange, Ron Schulz, Matt Specht, Teri Stanley, Elizabeth Tannehill and Melissa Zeien. Directors are Smith, Kristin Althoff and Diane Carlson.