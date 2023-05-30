RACINE — Photographic Design Gallery & Framing, 411 Sixth St., will welcome Carol Burow Gianforte and Jim Mercier as its guests Friday, June 2, during First Fridays.
Gianforte and Mercier will present a sneak preview of their nostalgic program of Racine in the 1950s and '60s, "Summer in the City," to be held June 6, 8 and 10 at Golden Rondelle Theater.
They will answer questions from 6 to 9 p.m. about the subjects of their program including Kiddieland, Washington Park pool, the 4th of July parade and the Mid-City and Westgate outdoor theaters.
Photographic Design will also show its own parade images as well as images of Downtown Racine in the 1970s taken by architect Robert Hartmann. Music will be provided by cellist Nolan Boerner.