RACINE — Photographic Design Gallery & Framing, 411 Sixth St., will welcome Carol Burow Gianforte and Jim Mercier as its guests Friday, June 2, during First Fridays.

Gianforte and Mercier will present a sneak preview of their nostalgic program of Racine in the 1950s and '60s, "Summer in the City," to be held June 6, 8 and 10 at Golden Rondelle Theater.

They will answer questions from 6 to 9 p.m. about the subjects of their program including Kiddieland, Washington Park pool, the 4th of July parade and the Mid-City and Westgate outdoor theaters.