Smith becoming the vocal leader of the Packers

GREEN BAY — In the retelling, Preston Smith sanitized the language, turning his R-rated halftime rant into a PG version more suitable for the audience.

“It was a little bit more explicit, parental advisory,” the Green Bay Packers veteran outside linebacker confessed after relating how he addressed his defensive teammates halfway through last week’s 45-30 victory over the Bears — a game the Packers trailed at halftime, 27-21. “I just told 'em, ‘We’ve got to fix our stuff and get back to being us.’ And we came out in the second half and we showed who we were as a team and as a defense.”

That they did. The defense allowed just three points after getting gashed for several big plays by the Bears — with some field-position help from the Packers’ shoddy special teams units, of course — and Smith helped restore order by backing up his words with actions.

After the Packers offense scored on the opening series of the second half to take the lead at 28-27, Smith beat Bears left tackle Teven Jenkins off the edge to sack and strip quarterback Justin Field of the ball. Rashan Gary recovered it, and on the next play, quarterback Aaron Rodgers hit running back Aaron Jones for a 23-yard touchdown and a 35-27 lead.

Smith would finish the game with four tackles, two sacks, and three quarterback hits, with the pair of sacks giving him a team-leading seven on the season.

“I love Preston. I can’t say enough good things about him,” Rodgers said as the Packers prepared for this Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. “The opportunity to get to play with him, to get to become better friends with him, the messages that we share with each other during the week, I just really love the guy. I think he’s a good human, he’s a great player and I love what he brings to the team from a leadership standpoint. He’s stepped into that role even more this year and I’m very, very proud of him and proud to be his friend and proud to be his teammate.”

Over the previous two seasons, Smith had been one half of the famed Smith Bros. act, with the more flamboyant Za’Darius Smith, who’d led the team in sacks in 2019 and 2020 (26 combined) and been named to two Pro Bowls and also earned a second-team All-Pro nod.

But Za’Darius Smith came to camp unhappy with his contract and dealing with a mysterious back injury suffered during the offseason, spent most of camp on the non-football injury list and played just 18 snaps in the Sept. 12 regular-season opener before undergoing surgery and landing on injured reserve. While he’s been around the team of late, there’s no guarantee he’ll play again this season—or ever suit up for the Packers again.

Preston Smith, meanwhile, has rebounded from a down year last season by emerging as not only a productive player again but as a defensive leader as well.

According to Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur, Smith has been serving as a vocal leader all season, and the fiery halftime address was just one more instance. While Za’Darius might’ve been more outgoing and outspoken outside the locker room in their joint interviews with the media, Preston had

“I think ‘P’ always does that, and he’s been doing that for a few years,” LaFleur explained. “When we break the team down, he gets the guys together and gives them a little rah-rah speech. He’s been doing that for a while.”

Added Rodgers: “Preston is kind of our ‘game-day talker.’ It’s great. He’s pregame and halftime, usually. He’s had some impassioned words. He’s the kind of guy, when he talks, he’s respected. Guys listen to him and guys appreciate his messages.”

Of course, those words are carrying more weight now because of how well he’s playing. After joining the Packers on a four-year, $56 million free-agent deal in 2019, Smith delivered immediately, registering 12 sacks and 55 QB pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Last year, though, his numbers cratered (four sacks, 26 pressures) and he took a $4 million pay cut to stay.

The structure of his deal allowed for him to recoup most of that money through sack-based incentives, the first of which he hit with his sixth sack of the year ($500,000). He’ll earn back another $750,000 with his eighth sack, another $750,000 with his 10th sack, another $1.2 million with his 12th sack, and — should he somehow record seven sacks in the final four games to finish with 14 sacks on the season — he’d earn another $1.2 million on top of all that.

But for as much as Smith admittedly would like to earn back as much cash as possible, there is something else he’s earning with his teammates: Respect, which is priceless to him.

“It means a lot,” Smith said. “It means a lot to the guys on the team. I guess I’m a guy they look up to, and a guy they look to for speeches and good pep talk and some great words of encouragement. So, I’ve been embracing my role since I’ve been here.

“I just try to make sure that I go out there and I’m putting the right stuff on tape and I’m leading by great example and leading by more than just talking. Because you’ve got some people who can say some great words, but they don’t lead by great example. So, I just try to make sure I do both and I go out there and put my words to action and go out there and play like I’m talking.”

