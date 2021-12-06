Small Business Extravaganza Dec. 12

RACINE — A Small Business Extravaganza will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Foxhole Lounge at the Veterans Center, 820 Main St. There is no admission fee.
Items by more than 15 small businesses will be represented including bakery, Wisconsin designs, handcrafted wooden signs, glass wear, T-shirts, photography, purses, puppy treats/dog sitting services, candles, women’s health, creative jewelry, knitted masterpieces, food products, personalized ornaments and unique water bottles.
Appetizers and beverages will be sold. Nonperishable food items will be collected for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.