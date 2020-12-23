Slow burn: Badgers shake off frigid start to thrash Nebraska in Big Ten opener

Not that any warning shot should have been necessary for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team prior to it entering Big Ten play Tuesday night, but one was fired two days earlier from 250 miles to the southeast.
Northwestern’s upset win over visiting Michigan State made a boom across a conference where the former is expected to be a cellar dweller and the latter, once again, a title contender.
The siren was blaring again 48 hours later at the Kohl Center, and the No. 9 Badgers managed to hear it over all the clanking sounds they were making.
Brad Davison had 15 points, Micah Potter recorded a double-double and both players played a key role in helping UW overcome a dreadful start on offense to post a 67-53 victory over Nebraska.
Let’s get this out of the way from the start: Yes, this game against a team picked to finish at the bottom of the Big Ten was sandwiched between two matchups against ranked opponents. No, the Badgers (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) didn’t think that was a factor in their inability to generate much offense over the first quarter-plus of the game.
“I don’t think so,” said Potter, who finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. “The Big Ten’s the Big Ten. Regardless of who you’re playing, it’s a big game. Anyone can win in this league.
“I think the biggest thing is it’s just one of those nights for us offensively in the first half. You’ve got to stick to your defense.”
Three days after shooting 64% from 3-point range in a 37-point win over then-No. 23 Louisville, UW went 8 of 26 from beyond the arc against the Cornhuskers. And that 30.8% final output Tuesday looked good considering how the night began for the Badgers.
UW coach Greg Gard had warned there’d be days like this during a conversation with his team a day earlier following practice.
“I said, coincidentally, we can’t rely on going 16-for-25 from 3 all the time,” said Gard, referring to the Louisville performance. “There’s going to be nights when you’re really going to have to anchor on the defensive end and I didn’t want it to come true the next day. But, by golly, it did.”
The Badgers needed two big runs — 14-0 late in the first half and 16-0 after halftime — to finally gain separation from the Cornhuskers. Delano Benton scored 15 points to lead Nebraska (4-4, 0-1), which shot 33.3% from the field and 52.9% from the free throw line.
That second number was even more costly because the Badgers went 15 of 15 from the stripe.
“Those two runs that Wisconsin put together (were) hard to bounce back from,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “But to go on the road against the No. 9 team in the country and hold them to 40-percent shooting after what they did in their last game against Louisville was something that we can build on, there’s no doubt about it. I told the guys I think we’re close. We’re going to start making shots. We’ve got too good of shooters on our team to continue to shoot the percentage we are.”
UW missed 15 of its first 16 shots from the field and committed six turnovers in its first 17 possessions. Against most other teams in the Big Ten, particularly those in the top tier, that may have spelled disaster.
But the Badgers only found themselves trailing by eight even though they’d managed a mere five points in the opening 12 minutes, 41 seconds of the game. Gard opened his postgame news conference with a statement — “That’s why you rely on your defense,” he said — and returned to that theme later.
“Fortunately,” he said, “they packed their hard hat and their lunch pail and went to work on that end to help get us through that rough spot offensively.”
Nebraska was doing everything it could to shut down the paint, essentially the same plan it followed in two games against the Badgers last season. But UW made that strategy backfire in those games by going 33 of 65 from 3-point range to complete a season sweep of the Cornhuskers.
This time, UW came out firing from beyond the arc and the result was miss … after miss … after miss.
“I think we settled early,” Potter said. “If you’re shooting 60 percent it might be OK, but if you’re not making them the biggest thing is you’ve got to play inside-out.”
UW did a particularly good job of that during its surge in the second half. After Nebraska took a 33-32 lead with 14:23 remaining, Potter scored seven points during the 16-0 blitz that put the Badgers in front for good.
Potter also delivered kickouts from the post for assists on 3-pointers by Davison and senior guard Trevor Anderson during the run.
Afterward, Davison agreed with Potter that UW wasn’t looking past Nebraska and ahead to its game at No. 12 Michigan State on Christmas Day.
“Every game is big,” Davison said. “After what we went through last year, every single game we play now in the Big Ten, we’re playing for a championship. That’s how we approach each and every game.”