Slifer exhibit on view at UW-Parkside
Slifer exhibit on view at UW-Parkside

SOMERS — "The Strike Was Broken: Redacted Historical Marker Rubbings" by Shaun Slifer is on view through March 30 in the Foundation Gallery at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

Slifer makes rubbings of historical markers as a project for understanding the language of state-sanctioned history through intentional erasure and omission which mirrors that of many “official” narratives. This work interrupts the provisional authority of the historical marker by disrupting static, languid interpretations of the plaque’s narrative.

These wax-relief rubbings are made on-site using hand-made crayons. His process is deliberately visible, public and accessible. Wearing a high-vis fluorescent vest, Slifer carries a roll of durable Tyvek paper, crayons that have been melted into palm-sized discs, and a short ladder. These rubbings are made during daylight hours while looking similar to a municipal worker.

Shaun Slifer is an Appalachian artist, nonfiction author, self-taught historian, scrimshander, and museum professional based in Pittsburgh. His multidisciplinary creative work challenges the oppression of currently-dominant historical narratives, both social and ecological.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. There is no admission fee. For more, go to uwp.edu.

